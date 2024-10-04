MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to honour loved ones with customised playing shirt

Players will have the names of up to five important people in their lives embroidered on their playing shirts.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 10:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt.
South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa’s players will wear a special customised shirt during its ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign, paying tribute to their closest friends and family.

Players will have the names of up to five important people in their lives embroidered on their playing shirts during matches to help provide a reminder of their most loved and supported friends and family at home.

South Africa will use the message of “Always Rising - For Me, For Her, For Them, For All, For South Africa, For The Proteas.” to stay connected with their fans during the T20 World Cup as it attempts to go one step further than its second-placed finish behind Australia at last year’s event on home soil.

The names will appear inside the shirt collars and bottom hems on the playing shirt of each player, and wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta - who pays tribute to her mum and counsellor - believes the initiative was an excellent idea.

“It’s such a special touch,” Jafta said.

ALSO READ: NZ skipper Devine relishes the chance to lift Women’s T20 WC 2024 trophy before stepping down as captain

“When I look down and see the names of those most important to me, it reminds me to always give my best and remember those who have been there for me from day one.”

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, leading the Proteas for the first time at a T20 World Cup in the UAE, echoed the sentiments of her teammate.

“Carrying a piece of home with me during the tournament gives me strength. I know I’m not alone out there; my loved ones are with me in spirit,” Wolvaardt added.

South Africa will commence its T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai against the West Indies on Friday.

