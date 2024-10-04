IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch India v New Zealand; match details, squads

India will get its ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 campaign underway against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday October 4, 2024.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been placed in Group A alongside the White Ferns, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with only the top two teams progressing to the semifinal.

The team will be looking to start the tournament off with a crucial win against one of the main contenders for qualification from the group.

Here’s how you can watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 encounter between India and New Zealand:

When will the Women’s World Cup Group A match between India and New Zealand take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and New Zealand will be held on Friday, October 4, at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the Women’s World Cup Group A match between India and New Zealand take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and New Zealand will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Group A match between India and New Zealand?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of the Group A clash between India and New Zealand on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Group A match between India and New Zealand?

You can catch the LIVE stream of Group A clash between India and New Zealand on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also tune in for all the LIVE updates through the Sportstar website and app.