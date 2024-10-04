MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch India v New Zealand; match details, squads

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Here’s how you can watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A encounter between India and New Zealand to be played in Dubai on Friday.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India Women's Deepti Sharma along with teammates celebrate a dismissal of Pakistan Women during their Group A match in the Women's Asia Cup T20, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Deepti Sharma along with teammates celebrate a dismissal of Pakistan Women during their Group A match in the Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024. | Photo Credit: BCCIWomen - X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Deepti Sharma along with teammates celebrate a dismissal of Pakistan Women during their Group A match in the Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024. | Photo Credit: BCCIWomen - X

India will get its ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 campaign underway against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday October 4, 2024.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been placed in Group A alongside the White Ferns, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with only the top two teams progressing to the semifinal.

The team will be looking to start the tournament off with a crucial win against one of the main contenders for qualification from the group.

Here’s how you can watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 encounter between India and New Zealand:

When will the Women’s World Cup Group A match between India and New Zealand take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and New Zealand will be held on Friday, October 4, at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the Women’s World Cup Group A match between India and New Zealand take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and New Zealand will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Group A match between India and New Zealand?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of the Group A clash between India and New Zealand on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Group A match between India and New Zealand?

You can catch the LIVE stream of Group A clash between India and New Zealand on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also tune in for all the LIVE updates through the Sportstar website and app.

SQUADS
INDIA
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. 
NEW ZEALAND
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

