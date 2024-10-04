MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Europa League: Man United manager Ten Hag calls for patience after frustrating draw at Porto

United, now winless in its last five matches in European competition, sits 13th in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 07:27 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the match.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stressed the need for patience after his team salvaged a 3-3 draw at Porto with a last-gasp equaliser in the Europa League on Thursday.

United took a commanding 2-0 lead with strikes by Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, only to concede three goals before Harry Maguire earned a point with a stoppage-time header.

United, now winless in its last five matches in European competition, sits 13th in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season.

“I don’t judge us in this moment. I judge us at the end of the season. We are in the process. Just wait. We have to develop this team. We will work and continue. We will fight,” Ten Hag told TNT Sports.

“You see the spirit and the connection between the staff and the team. The players are together, they have a strong spirit, and they want to achieve. We have a good mentality, but in some defending parts, we have to step up.”

United was on the defensive for much of the match, and its captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second game in a row.

“We started the game very good, we dominated, scored two goals then we lost control,” Ten Hag said.

“It’s a tough place to go, we’re coming back from 3-2 and get the equaliser. The team has a strong character, but the middle part, we have to improve.”

Maguire said Ten Hag knew how to handle the situation.

“I’ve played for this club for six years, I know how it works. When you go on a bad spell, players come under pressure, and also the manager does,” he said.

“He’s experienced enough and been at this club long enough, so I’m sure he knows how to deal with it. It’s part of the privilege you have playing for this club.”

United travels to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday before the international break. 

