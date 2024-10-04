FA charges Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis with misconduct after defeat by Fulham

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been charged with misconduct for improper behaviour following his side’s Premier League defeat by Fulham over the weekend, England’s Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Thursday.
The FA alleged Marinakis behaved improperly around the City Ground tunnel after the final whistle in Forest’s 1-0 loss on Saturday.
Marinakis has until Monday to respond to the charge.
ALSO READ: Man United manager Ten Hag calls for patience after hairy draw at Porto
Forest’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season ended after a lengthy VAR check led to Fulham being awarded a penalty that striker Raul Jimenez converted.
The host was further angered when VAR ruled against it in a penalty claim involving Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi. It also had a first-half effort by Chris Wood disallowed for offside.
