Saka says Arsenal can win Premier League title this season after back-to-back misses

Arsenal finished runner-up in 2022-23 and took the Premier League title race to the final day last season before once again finishing second behind Manchester City.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 11:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Saka was Arsenal’s top-scorer in the Premier League last season.
Saka was Arsenal’s top-scorer in the Premier League last season. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Saka was Arsenal’s top-scorer in the Premier League last season. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal can go all the way and end its 21-year wait for a Premier League title this season, winger Bukayo Saka said after his side beat Ligue 1 champion Paris St Germain 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Arsenal finished runner-up in 2022-23 and took the Premier League title race to the final day last season before once again finishing second behind Manchester City.

The north London side is in the mix this season, sitting third in the league standings, and its impressive victory over French heavyweight PSG underlined its title credentials, with Kai Havertz and Saka scoring in the match.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year (that we can win the title),” Saka told CBS Sports.

“I think we’ve been close the last two years, and we’re getting closer, but this hopefully will be the year.”

Saka, who has established himself as a key player at Arsenal and was its top-scorer in the Premier League last season, said the club’s near misses had left him hungry for success.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Chiesa out of Liverpool’s clash against Bologna but Jota available

“[In] previous years, I’ve come runners-up a lot. It’s just that spirit in me that I want to win this season, and of course, I believe in myself a lot,” the 23-year-old told Amazon Prime.

“With those two things, it helps. We believe in ourselves, we believe we’re a top team. We showed that tonight (against PSG). I did tell the boys we have to make a statement when big teams are coming to the Emirates.”

Arsenal next hosts 19th-placed Southampton in a league match on Saturday.

