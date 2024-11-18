 />
Tottenham midfielder Bentancur banned for seven games, fined $126,000 for offensive comment on South Koreans

Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven matches after the Uruguayan made a racist remark about South Korean people when talking about teammate Son Heung-min.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 16:28 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur banned for seven games.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur banned for seven games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur banned for seven games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for seven matches on Monday for making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min.

The English Football Association said in a statement that an independent commission also imposed a £100,000 ($126,000) fine on the player.

Appearing on a Uruguayan television show in June, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham player’s jersey and replied, “Sonny’s?” He added it could be Son’s cousin, too, because “more or less they are all the same.”

Bentancur apologised to Son on Instagram, saying it was a “very bad joke” and he would “never disrespect you or hurt you.”

He was charged by the English FA in September because he was alleged to have “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

The FA said it constituted an aggravated breach because it included “reference to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

Related Topics

Rodrigo Bentancur /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Son Heung-min

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

