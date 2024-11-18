AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Fraser-McGurk, Short fall early for Australia in 118-run chase

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan, being played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.

LINEUPS

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia: Josh Inglis (c), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

TOSS - PAKISTAN

Pakistan wins the toss and opts to bat first against Australia.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network.