AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Fraser-McGurk, Short fall early for Australia in 118-run chase

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan, being played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
Australia: Josh Inglis (c), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa
Pakistan wins the toss and opts to bat first against Australia.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network.
