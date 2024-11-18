Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup Record: Wins, losses and titles

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to retire from the sport at this week’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain.

The Davis Cup Finals will be held from November 19 to 24 with the 38-year-old Nadal’s Spain set to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on the opening day.

Nadal had announced last month that the men’s team competition was going to be his last event. “I’m here to let you know I’m retiring from professional tennis,” he stated. “The last few years, especially the last two, have been tough. I don’t think I’ve been able to play without limitations.”

The Spaniard won 92 titles in his career, spanning over more than two decades. Out of those 92, 22 were Majors. However, before winning his maiden Slam at Roland Garros in 2005, Nadal had already come into the spotlight courtesy his performance at the Davis Cup.

While he lost to Czechia’s Jiri Novak on his Davis Cup debut in 2004, he went on to beat Radek Stepanek and Arnaud Clement in his next two matches. But the then 18-year-old grabbed the global audience when he defeated Andy Roddick 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-2 in Spain’s 3-2 win over USA in the final.

He was also a member of Spain’s title-winning campaigns in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

Thus, his decision to retire at the Davis Cup feels like his career has come full circle.

Till date, the loss to Novak remains Nadal’s only defeat in 30 singles rubbers at Davis Cup. He has also played eight doubles rubbers and won four of them.