ATP Finals to stay in Italy until 2030

The decision follows the successful run of the event in Turin, which was initially scheduled to host the season-ending tournament until 2025.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 07:57 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner (left) poses for a photo with the trophy and ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi (right) after the final of the ATP finals 2024 at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, on Sunday.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner (left) poses for a photo with the trophy and ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi (right) after the final of the ATP finals 2024 at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner (left) poses for a photo with the trophy and ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi (right) after the final of the ATP finals 2024 at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The ATP Finals will continued to be staged in Italy until 2030, the governing body of men’s tennis and the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) announced on Sunday.

The decision follows the successful run of the event in Turin, which was initially scheduled to host the season-ending tournament until 2025.

The tournament, boosted by the presence of local hero and world number one Jannik Sinner, drew over 183,000 fans this year, with all 15 sessions of the eight-day event sold out. The prize fund reached an unprecedented 15.25 million USD.

“The ATP Finals has firmly established its legacy in Italy as a premier global sporting event,” said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in a statement.

“Together with FITP, we aim to continue enhancing the experience for players and fans.”

Sinner became the first Italian to claim the title on Sunday after beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

