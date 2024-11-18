India will host the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup at the iconic IGI Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 19, 2025. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially confirmed its partnership with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), pledging unwavering support for the event.

In a statement to KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal, IOA President PT Usha expressed the association’s strong commitment to elevating Indigenous sports like Kho Kho. She vowed to provide comprehensive support to enhance the tournament’s visibility.

“We recognize the significance of this event in celebrating our cultural heritage and promoting traditional sports, and we look forward to collaborating with the Kho Kho Federation of India to ensure the tournament’s success. Together, we aim to make this event memorable and impactful, encouraging the spirit of sportsmanship among participants and fostering a deeper appreciation for Kho Kho worldwide,” said PT Usha.

Mittal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the IOA, acknowledging the tremendous boost the partnership will bring to the tournament. “The support of the IOA, led by President PT Usha, is a game-changer for Kho Kho. This collaboration is pivotal in putting Kho Kho on the global map, and we’re thrilled to be hosting the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, a truly historic event for the sport,” the KKFI President added.

The tournament will feature both men’s and women’s teams, with a stunning 24 countries from six continents set to compete. Teams from Asia, including hosts India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, will face off alongside competitors from Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. Nations like Ghana, Kenya, England, Germany, Brazil and Australia will be among the participants.