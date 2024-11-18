 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina

Both De Jong and Van Dijk played in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Hungary in Amsterdam which secured second place in the group for the Dutch and progress to the Nations League quarterfinals in March.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 16:43 IST , Cape Town - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ Frenkie de Jong during the warm up before the match.
Netherlands’ Frenkie de Jong during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Frenkie de Jong during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Captain Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Frenkie de Jong have both been released from international duty this week and will not travel for the Netherlands’ last Nations League group game against Bosnia & Herzegovina, coach Ronald Koeman said.

“For both Frenkie and Virgil, it is better for them to leave the training camp at this time,” Koeman said in a statement on Monday.

“That decision was made on medical grounds, with the interests of the players paramount, of course.”

READ | Tottenham midfielder Bentancur banned for seven games, fined $126,000 for offensive comment on South Koreans

The Dutch will not call up any replacements with Koeman still able to pick from 23 players for Tuesday’s Group A3 clash in Zenica.

Both De Jong and Van Dijk played in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Hungary in Amsterdam which secured second place in the group for the Dutch and progress to the Nations League quarterfinals in March.

Van Dijk played the full 90 minutes while De Jong was substituted after 68 minutes.

It was the first game back in the Netherlands national team in 13 months for De Jong, who last season battled with an ankle injury and missed out on the European Championship in Germany this year.

On Saturday, the Barcelona midfielder said he “still needs some time” before finding his form although his return to the Dutch side drew positive reviews.

Related Topics

Nations League /

Frenkie de Jong /

Netherlands /

Bosnia and Herzegovina /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina
    Reuters
  2. Mithali Raj appointed as Andhra’s mentor of Women’s Cricket Operations
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis out of third New Zealand ODI
    AFP
  5. Retiring Nadal focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina
    Reuters
  2. Oceania World Cup qualifiers: Wood hits hat-trick as NZ defeats Samoa 8-0
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos asks Brazil fans to keep the faith
    Reuters
  4. CONCACAF Nations League: Tim Weah back with USMNT after Copa America red card
    AP
  5. Croatia vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch CRO v POR; Preview, Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina
    Reuters
  2. Mithali Raj appointed as Andhra’s mentor of Women’s Cricket Operations
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis out of third New Zealand ODI
    AFP
  5. Retiring Nadal focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment