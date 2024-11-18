 />
SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis out of third New Zealand ODI

Mendis, a wicketkeeper-batsman, has played a starring role with scores of 143 and an unbeaten 74 in the two previous rain-shortened matches.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 16:54 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis has been given a break from the third one-day international against New Zealand.
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis has been given a break from the third one-day international against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis has been given a break from the third one-day international against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka’s in-form batsman Kusal Mendis and three others have been given a break from the third one-day international against New Zealand, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

The host, with an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, eyes a sweep in the final match in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Mendis, a wicketkeeper-batsman, has played a starring role with scores of 143 and an unbeaten 74 in the two previous rain-shortened matches.

Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, and Pathum Nissanka have also been released from the squad.

“The decision was taken by the selectors to give the above players adequate time to recover and prepare for the upcoming Test series in South Africa,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a release.

In their absence, top-order batters Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Udara have been called up as cover, along with fast bowler Eshan Malinga.

