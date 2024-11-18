 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports

Cricket Australia’s (CA) national development coach Lachlan Stevens will be filling in for Vettori during the 1st Test scheduled from November 22 to 26.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 16:56 IST , PERTH - 1 MIN READ

PTI
SRH skipper Pat Cummins (R) with coach Daniel Vettori during a training session in IPL 2024.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins (R) with coach Daniel Vettori during a training session in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

SRH skipper Pat Cummins (R) with coach Daniel Vettori during a training session in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Australia’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori will be leaving his duties mid-way through the opening Test against India here to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction over the weekend.

The IPL auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, clashing with the Perth Test scheduled from November 22 to 26.

Besides being Australia’s assistant coach, the 45-year-old is also the head coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). “We are very supportive of Dan’s role as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Dan will complete the final preparation for the first Test before attending the IPL auction. He will then be with the team for the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy,” spokesperson of the Australian team told ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket Australia’s (CA) national development coach Lachlan Stevens will be filling in for Vettori during the Perth Test.

Besides the New Zealander, Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer will also be missing out on commentary duties for Channel Seven due to the IPL auction, as they happen to be head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

Daniel Vettori /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mithali Raj appointed as Andhra’s mentor of Women’s Cricket Operations
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports
    PTI
  3. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis out of third New Zealand ODI
    AFP
  4. Retiring Nadal focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I Highlights: Australia defeats Pakistan by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell served one month cocaine ban
    AP
  4. Mumbai announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer named captain; Shaw, Rahane included
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mithali Raj appointed as Andhra’s mentor of Women’s Cricket Operations
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mithali Raj appointed as Andhra’s mentor of Women’s Cricket Operations
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports
    PTI
  3. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis out of third New Zealand ODI
    AFP
  4. Retiring Nadal focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment