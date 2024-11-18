Croatia vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch CRO v POR; Preview, Predicted lineups

Croatia hosts Portugal in an UEFA Nations League 2024-25 clash at the Poljud Stadium in Split on Monday with hopes of cementing its chances of advancing to the knockouts.

Currently sitting on second place in League A Group 1, the 2023 runner-up in Croatia has seven points from five games, with a much better goal difference than the third-placed Poland, which has four points.

Portugal, the inaugural champion of the league, sits atop the group with 13 points and will go into this final group stage match confirmed as the table-topper.

In the last round of fixtures, a late John McGinn goal secured a win for Scotland against Croatia, in a match which saw midfielder Petar Sucic get a red card. On the other hand, Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1, a one-sided affair which saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a brace.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Croatia: Kotarski (GK), Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Jakic, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Vlasic, L. Sucic, Kramaric

Portugal: Costa (GK), Dalot, A. Silva, Veiga, Mendes, J. Neves, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Cristinao Ronaldo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO