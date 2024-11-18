 />
Croatia vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch CRO v POR; Preview, Predicted lineups

Here’s all you need to know about the Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Diogo Dalot and Antonio Silva after scoring their fifth goal.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Diogo Dalot and Antonio Silva after scoring their fifth goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Diogo Dalot and Antonio Silva after scoring their fifth goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Croatia hosts Portugal in an UEFA Nations League 2024-25 clash at the Poljud Stadium in Split on Monday with hopes of cementing its chances of advancing to the knockouts.

Currently sitting on second place in League A Group 1, the 2023 runner-up in Croatia has seven points from five games, with a much better goal difference than the third-placed Poland, which has four points.

Portugal, the inaugural champion of the league, sits atop the group with 13 points and will go into this final group stage match confirmed as the table-topper.

In the last round of fixtures, a late John McGinn goal secured a win for Scotland against Croatia, in a match which saw midfielder Petar Sucic get a red card. On the other hand, Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1, a one-sided affair which saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a brace.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Croatia: Kotarski (GK), Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Jakic, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Vlasic, L. Sucic, Kramaric

Portugal: Costa (GK), Dalot, A. Silva, Veiga, Mendes, J. Neves, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Cristinao Ronaldo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off on Tuesday, November 20, at 1:15 am IST at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia.
Where to watch the Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be shown on the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned on Sportstar’s website and app for all the latest updates from the match.

