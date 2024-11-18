India vs Malaysia LIVE score: Lineups out; Jhingan, Chhangte set to start in IND v MAS; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

Key Updates
- November 18, 2024 19:13Manolo Marquez criticised the FIFA Ranking system ahead of the IND vs MAS
- November 18, 2024 19:05HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played: 32
India: 12
Malaysia: 12
Draws: 8
- November 18, 2024 18:54THE BLUE TIGERS ARE OUT FOR WARM-UPS
- November 18, 2024 18:47Marquez’s most conspicuous signs of change were not on the field but off it
- November 18, 2024 18:39MALAYSIA STARTING XI
Hazmi (gk), Daniel, Dominic, Azam Bin, Stuart, Nooa, Akhyar Bin, Dion Cools, Sergio Fabian, Azim, Sturmer
- November 18, 2024 18:35INDIA STARTING XI
Gurpreet (gk), Bheke, Anwar, Jhingan, Suresh, Fernandes, Roshan, Yadwad, Chhangte, Apuia, Farukh
- November 18, 2024 18:26LINEUPS OUT!!
- November 18, 2024 18:04PREDICTED LINEUPS
India: Gurpreet (gk), Bheke, Anwar, Mehtab, Jay, Fernandes, Suresh, Apuia, Farukh, Chhangte, Vikram
Malaysia: Hazmi (gk), Davies, Cools, Haikal, Ra’op, Yahya, Josue, Laine, Rasid, Ahmad, Hanapi
- November 18, 2024 18:03LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The India vs Malaysia friendly football match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Monday, November 18 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.
The India vs Malaysia friendly football match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
