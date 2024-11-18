 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Malaysia LIVE score: Lineups out; Jhingan, Chhangte set to start in IND v MAS; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

IND vs MAS LIVE score: Catch the updates of the India vs Malaysia friendly match being played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : Nov 18, 2024 19:13 IST

Team Sportstar
Manolo Marquez could make India a manager’s side again instead of a team which has been piggybacking on success through certain players over decades.
Manolo Marquez could make India a manager’s side again instead of a team which has been piggybacking on success through certain players over decades.
lightbox-info

Manolo Marquez could make India a manager’s side again instead of a team which has been piggybacking on success through certain players over decades.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the India vs Malaysia friendly match being played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

  • November 18, 2024 19:13
    Manolo Marquez criticised the FIFA Ranking system ahead of the IND vs MAS

    India coach Manolo Marquez lambasts FIFA Ranking system, calls it a ‘lie’ before friendly against Malaysia

    India men’s senior team coach Manolo Marquez criticised the FIFA ranking system ahead of his side’s international friendly against Malaysia in Hyderabad on Monday.

  • November 18, 2024 19:05
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Played: 32

    India: 12

    Malaysia: 12

    Draws: 8

  • November 18, 2024 18:54
    THE BLUE TIGERS ARE OUT FOR WARM-UPS
  • November 18, 2024 18:47
    Marquez’s most conspicuous signs of change were not on the field but off it

    Under Manolo Marquez, India could return to being a manager’s side

    Manolo Marquez could make India a manager’s side again instead of a team which has been piggybacking on success through certain players over decades.

  • November 18, 2024 18:39
    MALAYSIA STARTING XI

    Hazmi (gk), Daniel, Dominic, Azam Bin, Stuart, Nooa, Akhyar Bin, Dion Cools, Sergio Fabian, Azim, Sturmer

  • November 18, 2024 18:35
    INDIA STARTING XI

    Gurpreet (gk), Bheke, Anwar, Jhingan, Suresh, Fernandes, Roshan, Yadwad, Chhangte, Apuia, Farukh

  • November 18, 2024 18:26
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • November 18, 2024 18:11
    PREVIEW

    India vs Malaysia: Manolo Marquez seeks morale-boosting first win with Blue Tigers

    Life is about second chances and the Spaniard will hope to get his first win on the same ground where India lost in the Intercontinental Cup, the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

  • November 18, 2024 18:04
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    India: Gurpreet (gk), Bheke, Anwar, Mehtab, Jay, Fernandes, Suresh, Apuia, Farukh, Chhangte, Vikram

    Malaysia: Hazmi (gk), Davies, Cools, Haikal, Ra’op, Yahya, Josue, Laine, Rasid, Ahmad, Hanapi

  • November 18, 2024 18:03
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The India vs Malaysia friendly football match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Monday, November 18 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

    The India vs Malaysia friendly football match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

Indian Football /

Manolo Marquez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Malaysia LIVE score: Lineups out; Jhingan, Chhangte set to start in IND v MAS; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Sachin Baby Story: From not knowing about Ranji Trophy to becoming Kerala’s all-time top-scorer
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Pawan Sehrawat in action at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls faces U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Omkar Salvi named RCB’s bowling coach ahead of new season
    Team Sportstar
  5. I thought I was going to die: Toby Alderweireld reveals why he ended his Belgium career
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India vs Malaysia LIVE score: Lineups out; Jhingan, Chhangte set to start in IND v MAS; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Under Manolo Marquez, India could return to being a manager’s side
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. India vs Malaysia LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch IND v MAS friendly match; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. India coach Manolo Marquez lambasts FIFA Ranking system, calls it a ‘lie’ before friendly against Malaysia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. India vs Malaysia: Manolo Marquez seeks morale-boosting first win with Blue Tigers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Malaysia LIVE score: Lineups out; Jhingan, Chhangte set to start in IND v MAS; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Sachin Baby Story: From not knowing about Ranji Trophy to becoming Kerala’s all-time top-scorer
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Pawan Sehrawat in action at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls faces U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Omkar Salvi named RCB’s bowling coach ahead of new season
    Team Sportstar
  5. I thought I was going to die: Toby Alderweireld reveals why he ended his Belgium career
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment