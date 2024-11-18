 />
Shami included in 22-member Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Indian pacer, returning to the field after a long injury layoff, will play his second domestic tournament on the trot after featuring for the state in the Ranji Trophy fifth-round tie against Madhya Pradesh.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 20:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bengal’s Mohammed Shami during a Ranji Trophy match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal.
Bengal’s Mohammed Shami during a Ranji Trophy match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bengal’s Mohammed Shami during a Ranji Trophy match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohammed Shami was named in Bengal’s 22-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday.

The Indian pacer, returning to the field after a long injury layoff, will play his second domestic tournament after featuring for the state in the Ranji Trophy fifth-round tie against Madhya Pradesh. Shami took seven wickets in 44 overs and played a crucial knock of 37 runs.

His inclusion in the squad, however, is likely to delay his departure to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shami bowled to India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar after India’s match against New Zealand in Bengaluru last month.

Despite this, he was not named in the squad for the five-match series Down Under which begins on November 22. Shami’s last appearance for India came in the ICC ODI World Cup final in November 2023.

BENGAL SQUAD
Sudip Gharami (c), Mohammed Shami, Abishek Porel, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Writtik Chatterjee, Ritwick Roy Chowdhury, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Prayas Ray Burman, Agniv Pan, Pradipta Pramanik, Saksham Chaudhary, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Shayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Soummyadeep Mandal.

