Shami included in 22-member Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mohammed Shami was named in Bengal’s 22-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday.

The Indian pacer, returning to the field after a long injury layoff, will play his second domestic tournament after featuring for the state in the Ranji Trophy fifth-round tie against Madhya Pradesh. Shami took seven wickets in 44 overs and played a crucial knock of 37 runs.

His inclusion in the squad, however, is likely to delay his departure to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shami bowled to India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar after India’s match against New Zealand in Bengaluru last month.

Despite this, he was not named in the squad for the five-match series Down Under which begins on November 22. Shami’s last appearance for India came in the ICC ODI World Cup final in November 2023.