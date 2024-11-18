 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB ends National Women’s C’ship after fire incident in team hotel

“PCB has decided to curtail the National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25 in Karachi following a fire incident at the team hotel,” the PCB said in a statement.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 20:41 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
A player during the match between Invincibles and Challengers in Pakistan’s National Women’s One-Day tournament.
A player during the match between Invincibles and Challengers in Pakistan’s National Women’s One-Day tournament. | Photo Credit: Pakistan Cricket/X
infoIcon

A player during the match between Invincibles and Challengers in Pakistan’s National Women’s One-Day tournament. | Photo Credit: Pakistan Cricket/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to abruptly end the National Women’s Championship in Karachi on Monday after five players had a close shave following a fire incident in the team hotel.

The PCB had booked an entire floor for the five competing sides and team officials.

A source said that when the fire broke out, barring five players, all the other cricketers and officials were at the National Stadium either for matches or net sessions.

“Five players were in their rooms when the fire broke out. It has caused damage to some property of the players and officials,” he said.

“PCB has decided to curtail the National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25 in Karachi following a fire incident at the team hotel,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players in the hotel at the time of the incident and relocated them safely to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre.” The PCB apparently tried to find an alternate accommodation for the teams but because of the Ideas Defence Exhibition being held in Karachi, they could not find a hotel.

The PCB said the decision to truncate the tournament was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the players.

“Additionally, the unavailability of alternative accommodations to meet the approximately 100 rooms of the required standards contributed to this outcome,” said the PCB statement.

“To determine the tournament winner, the PCB has decided that the Invincibles and the Stars -- the top two teams after four matches each -- will face off in the final. The date and venue for the final will be announced in due course.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board /

women's cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Malaysia LIVE score: IND 1-1 MAS; Rahul Bheke equalises after Gurpreet’s howler
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shami included in 22-member Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asiad Gold medallist Vismaya fails out-of-competition doping test
    Stan Rayan
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 3-3 Haryana Steelers; Bengaluru Bulls faces U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  5. PCB ends National Women’s C’ship after fire incident in team hotel
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. PCB ends National Women’s C’ship after fire incident in team hotel
    PTI
  2. PCB drops Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz from central contracts in a major shake-up
    PTI
  3. Afghanistan refugee women to feature in exhibition cricket match in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. BCCI announces schedule for India women’s series against West Indies, Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai beats Bengal to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for second time in a row
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Malaysia LIVE score: IND 1-1 MAS; Rahul Bheke equalises after Gurpreet’s howler
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shami included in 22-member Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asiad Gold medallist Vismaya fails out-of-competition doping test
    Stan Rayan
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 3-3 Haryana Steelers; Bengaluru Bulls faces U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  5. PCB ends National Women’s C’ship after fire incident in team hotel
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment