Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 1-1 U Mumba; Pawan Sehrawat-less Telugu Titans routs Haryana Steelers 49-27

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 18, 2024 21:14 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 30 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 18, 2024.

The scores will read: Telugu - Haryana (1st match) | Bengaluru - Mumba (2nd match)

  • November 18, 2024 21:10
    4-5

    Ajinkya Pawar comes in for a do-or-die raid is taken down by Mumba’s defence. 

  • November 18, 2024 21:09
    4-4

    Manjeet is taken down on a do-or-die raid. Mumba gets the bonus point. 

  • November 18, 2024 21:08
    3-3

    Sushil is sent to the bench on a do-or-die raid. Mumba gets the point. 

  • November 18, 2024 21:06
    3-2

    Ajit is sent to the bench by Titans’ defence. Mumba gets a bonus. 

  • November 18, 2024 21:06
    2-1

    Pardeep gets a touch on Parvesh. 

  • November 18, 2024 21:05
    1-1

    Ajit on Mumba’s first raid comes back with a bonus point. 

  • November 18, 2024 21:05
    1-0

    Pardeep on the first raid of the match gets a touch point on Manjeet. 

  • November 18, 2024 21:04
    Toss Update | Score will read Bengaluru - Mumba

    Mumba won the toss, Bengaluru to raid first. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:58
    Bengaluru vs Mumba | Starting Line ups

    Bengaluru Bulls - Sushil, Pardeep, Parteek, Nitin, Sunny, Ajinkya, Saurabh


    U Mumba - Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Ajit, Parvesh, Sunil, Rinku, Sombir

  • November 18, 2024 20:58
    Second Match | Bengaluru vs Mumba

    Bengaluru Bulls takes on U Mumba in the second match of November 18. 

    PKL 18 B.jpg

  • November 18, 2024 20:58
    Fulltime | Telugu 49-27 Haryana

    Vijay gets a touch on Shadloui on the least raid of the match. What a performance from the Titans, a 24 point win. 

    Telugu Titans 49 -27 Haryana Steelers

  • November 18, 2024 20:56
    48-27

    Ashish is taken down on a do-or-die raid. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:55
    48-26

    Raider out. What is happening to Steelers. They seem clueless. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:54
    47-26

    Titans with yet another tackle point.

  • November 18, 2024 20:53
    46-26

    Both teams gets points on their respective raids. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:52
    45-24 | Fourth ALL-OUT for Haryana

    Telugu inflicts fourth ALL-OUT on Haryana. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:51
    42-24

    Another raid point for Titans. Rahul goes to the bench. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:50
    41-24

    Ashish Narwal with a SUPER RAID

    Three points to Titans. The lead is 17 now

  • November 18, 2024 20:49
    38-24

    A two point raid from Soorya. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:48
    38-22

    Shadloui is taken down once again. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:47
    37-22

    Another bonus point for Haryana. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:46
    37-21

    Ashish on a do-or-die raid gets a touch point. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:46
    36-21

    Shadloui gets a bonus point. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:45
    36-20

    Vishal is taken down by Shankar. Another tackle point for Titans. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:41
    35-20

    Sanskar gets another running touch. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:41
    35-19

    Ashish gets another touch point on a do-or-die raid. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:40
    34-19

    Another point for Titans. A self inflicted point from Jaysuriya. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:39
    33-19

    Sanskar Mishra gets another touch point for Haryana. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:38
    33-18

    A two point raid for Haryana. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:37
    33-16 | Haryana ALL-OUT for third time!!

    Telugu Titans inflicts third ALL-OUT on Haryana.

  • November 18, 2024 20:37
    30-15

    Another dash from Titans’ defence. 

    Lead moves to 15.

  • November 18, 2024 20:36
    29-15

    Vijay Malik on a raid forces Sahil out of bounds. 

    Haryana down to last two.

  • November 18, 2024 20:35
    28-15

    Vinay is thrown out by Telugu’s defence. Ankit with the back hold. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:34
    27-15

    SUPER TACKLE for Haryana. Rahul Sethpal takes down Ashish. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:33
    27-13

    Ashish gets a touch on Shadloui. The Iranian goes for an advanced tackle but it was misjudged. 

    Titans with yet another tackle point. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:32
    25-12

    Shadloui comes in for a raid and takes back one touch point. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:31
    25-11

    Titans with another tackle point to start the second half. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:26
    Halftime | Telugu 24-11 Haryana

    The first half comes to an end. Titans has a 13 point lead. 

    Telugu Titans 24 - 11 Haryana Steelers.

  • November 18, 2024 20:25
    24-11

    Vinay comes in for the raid and it seems he went into the lobby.

    Titans get another point. Lead moves to 13.

  • November 18, 2024 20:24
    23-11

    Vijay gets another running hand touch. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:24
    22-11 | Haryana ALL-OUT again

    Titans inflicts another ALL-OUT on Steelers. 

    Telugu has a 11 point lead.

  • November 18, 2024 20:23
    19-10

    Vijay Malik gets another touch point. 

    Haryana down to last man again.

  • November 18, 2024 20:23
    18-10

    Another tackle point for Telugu. Ghanshyam goes to the bench. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:22
    17-10

    Ashish comes once again for a do-or-die raid and this time, he gets a touch on Sahil. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:21
    16-10

    Shadloui comes on to raid but he goes straight to the lobby.

  • November 18, 2024 20:20
    15-10

    Vinay on Haryana’s do-or-die raid is also taken down. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:20
    14-10

    Ashish on a do-or-die raid is taken down. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:16
    14-9

    Shivam Patare with a TWO point raid. It was a do-or-die raid. 

    Ohhhh! raider out. He went to the lobby without a touch.

  • November 18, 2024 20:16
    13-9

    Ashish on a do-or-die raid is dashed out. 

    The gap reduces to 4.

  • November 18, 2024 20:14
    13-8

    Vinay gets yet another bonus. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:10
    13-7

    Vijay Malik with a back kick gets a raid point. 

    Nine and a half minutes gone and Titans with a 6 point lead.

  • November 18, 2024 20:10
    12-7

    Ashish is dashed out. 

    Ohhh! A defender also goes out of bounds. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:08
    11-6

    Vinay picks up a bonus for Haryana. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:08
    11-5

    Vijay goes on raid and Rahul takes him down. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:07
    11-4 | Haryana ALL-OUT

    Rahul is taken down and Telugu inflicts ALL-OUT on Haryana. 

    Telugu with a 7 point lead.

  • November 18, 2024 20:06
    7-3

    Ashish gets a touch. 

    Haryana down to last man.

  • November 18, 2024 20:06
    6-3

    Shivam on a do-or-die raid is taken down by Ankit. What a tackle. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:03
    5-3

    Ashish gets a touch on Shadloui. 

    Haryana Steelers takes a review and loses it.

  • November 18, 2024 20:02
    4-3

    Shivam is dashed out by Telugu’s defence. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:02
    3-3

    Vinay is taken down by Telugu’s defence. Shankar Gadai with the tackle. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:01
    2-3

    Another tackle point for Haryana. Ashish goes to the bench. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:00
    2-2

    Ghanashyam Magar is taken down by Telugu’s defence. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:00
    2-1

    Ashish gets a touch point on Sanjay. 

  • November 18, 2024 20:00
    1-1

    Vinay picks up a bonus point. 

  • November 18, 2024 19:59
    0-1

    Vijay Malik on the first raid of the match is taken down by none other than Sadloui. 

  • November 18, 2024 19:58
    Telugu vs Haryana | Score will read

    Haryana won the toss, Telugu will raid first. 

  • November 18, 2024 19:57
    BIG NEWS!

    Pawan Sehrawat is not playing today.

    The star raider is injured and Titans chose to rest him. 

  • November 18, 2024 19:56
    Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!

    PKL 2024 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers pips off-colour Puneri Paltan; Shadloui helps Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas

    Catch Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 17, 2024.

  • November 18, 2024 19:55
    Live action soon!

    Players are on the mat.

    Get ready for LIVE action.

  • November 18, 2024 19:18
    Telugu vs Haryana | Starting Lineups

    Teligu Titans - Vijay, Ankit, Sagar, Manjeet, Ajit, Shankar, Ashish


    Haryana Steelers - Shivam, Vinay, Rahul, Shadloui, Sahil, Ghanashyam, Sanjay

  • November 18, 2024 19:08
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 18, 2024 18:57
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • November 18, 2024 18:31
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 18, 2024 18:31
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 18, 2024 18:30
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 30, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 18, 2024.

    Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers in the day’s first match while Bengaluru Bulls will take on U Mumba in the second match.

