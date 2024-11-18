 />
AIFF awards I-League 2024-25 commercial rights to Shrachi in Executive Committee meeting

Sportstar understands that the AIFF General Secretary, P. Anilkumar, wrote to the Kolkata-based conglomerate confirming the decision on Monday.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 20:14 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Gokulam Kerala will take on Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League opener on November 22.
Gokulam Kerala will take on Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League opener on November 22. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Gokulam Kerala will take on Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League opener on November 22. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) in its Executive Committee meeting on October 18 awarded the commercial broadcasting rights for the upcoming I-League season to Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited.

Sportstar understands that the AIFF General Secretary, P. Anilkumar, wrote to the Kolkata-based conglomerate confirming the decision on Monday.

ALSO READ | Club owners, AIFF at loggerheads as I-League finds itself in broadcasting dissension

“It is hereby informed that your proposal dated 8 November 2024, received in response to the Request for Proposal for Commercial Rights published by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) dated 23 October 2024 has been accepted, and approved by the Executive Committee of AIFF during a meeting held on 18 November 2024,” read the letter, which Sportstar has seen.

“In this regard, we kindly request you to initiate discussions with broadcasting partners and provide us with the commitment letters from such broadcasters not later than on 20 November 2024, to ensure smooth execution of the broadcasting arrangements relating to the first competition commencing under the RFP-the I League, set to commence on 22 November 2024.”

The Federation further said that it was finalising the rights agreement, a draft of which would be soon shared with Shrachi for approval.

Related Topics

I-League /

AIFF

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

