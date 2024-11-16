 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala, Haryana agree to draw; visitor secures first-innings lead

Buoyed by a 252-run lead, Kerala went in for the kill, sending Haryana out to chase. Two early wickets raised hopes for a famous win, before home captain Ankit Kumar and Kapil Hooda blunted it with a solid stand.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 17:45 IST , ROHTAK - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
FILE PHOTO: Kerala’s Rohan Kunnummal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Kerala’s Rohan Kunnummal in action. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kerala’s Rohan Kunnummal in action. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU

Kerala continued its confident charge in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season as it secured the all-important first-innings lead in a draw against Haryana at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak on Saturday.

After its bowlers cleaned up the Haryana lower order inside the morning session, Kerala’s advantage was driven home by opener Rohan Kunnummal’s second fifty of the game. 

Buoyed by a 252-run lead, Kerala went in for the kill, sending Haryana out to chase. Two early wickets raised hopes for a famous win, before home captain Ankit Kumar and Kapil Hooda blunted it with a solid stand. 

With an outright win unfeasible for either side under fading light, the two shook hands on a draw, with the away team clearly the happier of the two. 

Following its three-point haul from Lahli, Kerala asserted its second position in the Elite Group C, while also slicing down Haryana’s lead in the standings to just two points at the end of the tournament’s first phase.

READ: Ranji Trophy 2024: Sonu, Ajith Ram bowl Tamil Nadu to innings win over Railways

Kerala started the day on the right note as medium pacer Basi Thampi had overnight batter Nishant Sindhu caught behind in the first over. 

The away team continued its excellence on the field with Basil NP pulling off a stunning diving catch after Anshul Kamboj flicked one off his pads against Thampi.

Posted at deep square leg, Basil flung himself to his right to cling onto a one-handed catch to Kamboj’s disbelief, as Kerala players erupted in joy. 

With confidence surging through his veins, Basil struck the final blow by trapping Jayant Yadav in front, sealing a 127-run first-innings lead for Kerala. 

Kerala shuffled its batting order in the second foray, replacing B Aparajith with skipper Sachin Baby up the order, along with Kunnummal. 

As it happened

The two were largely untested by a Haryana bowling unit, which looked deflated after conceding the lead.

Even first-innings 10-wicket hero Kamboj failed to make an impression as the runs trickled in for the Kerala openers without much trouble. 

Sachin scored a couple of boundaries with some sweetly-timed drives on either side of the wicket as Kerala’s lead grew. 

After defending his way into rhythm, Rohan found his first boundary of the day with a crisp cover drive against Jayant’s off-spin, bringing up the 50-run opening stand. 

The 26-year-old Kerala batter continued to take on Haryana tweakers as he used his feet to accumulate boundaries against Jayant and left-armer Nishant Sindhu. 

Kerala’s second-innings batting efforts helped the side to an unbeatable position and even briefly dream of a win. 

BRIEF SCORES
Kerala 291 & 125/2 decl. in 31 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 62 n.o., Sachin Baby 42) drew with Haryana 164 in 74.2 overs & 52/2 in 18 overs; Kerala 3 (18), Haryana 1 (20).

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Kerala /

Haryana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala, Haryana agree to draw; visitor secures first-innings lead
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. IPL auction 2025: Who is the auctioneer in Jeddah on November 24 & 25?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves to third in Group A after win vs Services; Baroda, Vidarbha, Haryana, Chandigarh in top spots
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20I: Australia beats Pakistan by 13 runs, takes unassailable 2-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia: Shubman Gill ruled out of Perth Test due to finger injury — Reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala, Haryana agree to draw; visitor secures first-innings lead
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Tanmay Agarwal misses second hundred of match as Hyderabad, Andhra play out draw
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohamed, lower order earn praise for Tamil Nadu’s innings win over Railways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: Sonu, Ajith Ram bowl Tamil Nadu to innings win over Railways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Ayush Badoni hits double century during Delhi vs Jharkhand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala, Haryana agree to draw; visitor secures first-innings lead
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. IPL auction 2025: Who is the auctioneer in Jeddah on November 24 & 25?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves to third in Group A after win vs Services; Baroda, Vidarbha, Haryana, Chandigarh in top spots
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20I: Australia beats Pakistan by 13 runs, takes unassailable 2-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia: Shubman Gill ruled out of Perth Test due to finger injury — Reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment