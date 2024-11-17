After TNPL, Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan gears up for State captaincy debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan has been entrusted with the captain’s armband for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. The batter, who has been a successful skipper in the Tamil Nadu Premier League over the years, says it is an honour to lead the State side.
“It’s my first time as a captain for Tamil Nadu. I have led in the TNPL for several years, and now (I am leading) Tamil Nadu -- it is a new thing for me. Obviously, captaining a State team is a privilege,” Shahrukh told Sportstar minutes after TN’s innings win over Railways in a Ranji Trophy match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.
Shahrukh added that he was taking the challenge one step at a time as the domestic red-ball season makes way for white-ball fixtures till late January.
“I haven’t thought about anything because the tournament starts in a week (November 23). So, I’ll start thinking tonight or tomorrow about what to do. I don’t work that way by giving anything too much thought. I think at the right place and at the right time and that is much more important,” Shahrukh added.
