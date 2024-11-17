 />
After TNPL, Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan gears up for State captaincy debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shahrukh added that he was taking the challenge one step at a time as the domestic red-ball season makes way for white-ball fixtures till late January.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 20:57 IST , AHMEDABAD - 1 MIN READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Tamil Nadu’s M Shahrukh Khan, plays a shot, on the day-2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 14, 2024.
Tamil Nadu’s M Shahrukh Khan, plays a shot, on the day-2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s M Shahrukh Khan, plays a shot, on the day-2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan has been entrusted with the captain’s armband for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. The batter, who has been a successful skipper in the Tamil Nadu Premier League over the years, says it is an honour to lead the State side.

“It’s my first time as a captain for Tamil Nadu. I have led in the TNPL for several years, and now (I am leading) Tamil Nadu -- it is a new thing for me. Obviously, captaining a State team is a privilege,” Shahrukh told Sportstar minutes after TN’s innings win over Railways in a Ranji Trophy match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Mumbai announces Syed Mushtaq Ali squad - Shreyas Iyer named captain; Shaw, Rahane included

Shahrukh added that he was taking the challenge one step at a time as the domestic red-ball season makes way for white-ball fixtures till late January.

“I haven’t thought about anything because the tournament starts in a week (November 23). So, I’ll start thinking tonight or tomorrow about what to do. I don’t work that way by giving anything too much thought. I think at the right place and at the right time and that is much more important,” Shahrukh added.

