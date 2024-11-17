World Indoor Series: Jyothi Surekha bags gold in compound archery

Ace archer V. Jyothi Surekha bagged gold in the compound category of the World Indoor Archery Series in Luxembourg on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, Vijayawada-based archer defeated Paasmeeri Marita of Belgium 147-145 in the final. Earlier, in the semifinal, she got the better of Roner Elisa of Italy via shoot-out (148-148).

The three-time Asian Games gold medallist incidentally bagged the gold for the second time in the Indoor Series.

Surekha bagged a bronze in the JVD open indoor archery championship held recently.