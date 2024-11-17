 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Indoor Series: Jyothi Surekha bags gold in compound archery

The 28-year-old, Vijayawada-based archer defeated Paasmeeri Marita of Belgium 147-145 in the final.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 20:25 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Archer V. Jyothi Surekha with the gold she won in the World Indoor Archery Series in Luxembourg on Sunday.
Archer V. Jyothi Surekha with the gold she won in the World Indoor Archery Series in Luxembourg on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Archer V. Jyothi Surekha with the gold she won in the World Indoor Archery Series in Luxembourg on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ace archer V. Jyothi Surekha bagged gold in the compound category of the World Indoor Archery Series in Luxembourg on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, Vijayawada-based archer defeated Paasmeeri Marita of Belgium 147-145 in the final. Earlier, in the semifinal, she got the better of Roner Elisa of Italy via shoot-out (148-148).

The three-time Asian Games gold medallist incidentally bagged the gold for the second time in the Indoor Series.

Surekha bagged a bronze in the JVD open indoor archery championship held recently.

Related Topics

Vennam Jyothi Surekha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas trouble Haryana Steelers; Moein Shafaghi shines in Sachin Tanwar’s absence
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Indoor Series: Jyothi Surekha bags gold in compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
    Mayank
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Which West Indies players are included in the final players list?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. World Indoor Series: Jyothi Surekha bags gold in compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Archery World Cup Final 2024: Fuge misses medal chance; Jyothi exits in quarters
    PTI
  3. Harvinder Singh on Paralympic gold medal: Tried to finish matches as soon as possible, achieved it in the final in Paris
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Paris 2024: Deepika Kumari remains positive ahead of her fourth Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Para archery ranking series: India opens campaign with four medals, Sheetal Devi-Sarita pair wins gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas trouble Haryana Steelers; Moein Shafaghi shines in Sachin Tanwar’s absence
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Indoor Series: Jyothi Surekha bags gold in compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
    Mayank
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Which West Indies players are included in the final players list?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment