The mega auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25 with 574 players expected to go under the hammer.

The final pool will include two players from Ireland - Harry Tector and Joshua Little. Little, a left-arm seamer, has featured in two seasons of the IPL.

He played for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2023 and 2024, picking up 11 wickets in 11 games and registered best bowling figures of 4/45. Tector has represented Ireland in 81 T20Is and amassed 1377 runs, including five half-centuries.

Here are all the players from Ireland and their base prices in the IPL auction 2025: