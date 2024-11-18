The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25 with 574 players scheduled to go under the hammer.

The final pool will include three players from Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava. Out of these, Raza, the current Zimbabwe captain, is the only player to have featured in the IPL.

He was part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for two seasons, playing seven games in 2023 and two in 2024. The 38-year-old has scored 182 runs and three wickets, including one half-century and a highest score of 57.

Muzarabani and Ngarava, both fast bowlers, have played 61 and 60 T20Is respectively. While the former has picked up 71 wickets, the latter has 72 scalps to his name.

Here are all the players from Zimbabwe and their base prices in the IPL auction 2025: