IPL 2025: Omkar Salvi named RCB’s bowling coach ahead of new season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the IPL franchise’s bowling coach. The 46-year-old guided Mumbai to Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy titles last season.

Omkar who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last 8 months will join RCB in time for IPL 2025 after completion of his Indian Domestic season duties.

Salvi took over as the head coach of the Mumbai team for the 2023-24 season, where he led it to its historic Ranji title—Mumbai’s first in eight years and its 42nd overall. Before this, he spent four seasons as the team’s bowling coach, further cementing his reputation as a key architect of success.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Omkar Salvi as RCB’s Bowling Coach. With his vast experience, especially in developing fast bowlers, and proven success at the domestic and IPL levels, he’s the perfect fit for our coaching team. Omkar’s technical expertise, local knowledge and leadership will add huge value to our squad and environment,” said Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket.

Omkar, who is the younger brother of former India player Aavishkar Salvi, has played just one List-A game for Railways in 2005. He is contracted with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) until March 2025.

RCB has never won an IPL title despite participating in it since the tournament’s inaugural edition way back in 2008.

- With inputs from PTI