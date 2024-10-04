MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Europa League: Ajax fans clash with Prague police, attempt to break into stadium

Earlier, several hundred fans gathered in Prague’s Old Town Square, and police found knives, baseball bats and batons left on site before the supporters took the underground to the stadium.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 09:02 IST , PRAGUE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ajax Amsterdam fans with flares in the stands during the match REUTERS/David W Cerny
Czech police detained several Ajax Amsterdam fans after a group of them tried to break into Slavia Prague’s Eden Park stadium without tickets ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday.

“Policemen in heavy riot gear had to resolve the situation using coercive measures, and several fans were detained,” police said on social media network X.

ALSO READ: UEFA Europa League Roundup: Tottenham, Lazio maintain perfect start with wins; Sociedad suffers loss

Earlier, several hundred fans gathered in Prague’s Old Town Square, and police found knives, baseball bats and batons left on site before the supporters took the underground to the stadium.

Several hundred police officers were deployed across the city to keep order before and after the match.

