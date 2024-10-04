UEFA Europa League: Ajax fans clash with Prague police, attempt to break into stadium

Czech police detained several Ajax Amsterdam fans after a group of them tried to break into Slavia Prague’s Eden Park stadium without tickets ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday.

“Policemen in heavy riot gear had to resolve the situation using coercive measures, and several fans were detained,” police said on social media network X.

Earlier, several hundred fans gathered in Prague’s Old Town Square, and police found knives, baseball bats and batons left on site before the supporters took the underground to the stadium.

Several hundred police officers were deployed across the city to keep order before and after the match.