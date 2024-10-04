MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Europa League Roundup: Tottenham, Lazio maintain perfect start with wins; Sociedad suffers loss

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou made seven changes to the team, which beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 07:37 IST

AP
Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring its second goal with Yves Bissouma.
Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring its second goal with Yves Bissouma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring its second goal with Yves Bissouma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A youthful Tottenham side maintained a perfect record in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory away at Ferencvaros on Thursday, while Lazio also made it two wins out of two by routing Nice 4-1 at home.

Pape Sarr gave Tottenham the lead midway through the first half when he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the area and slotted it into the net with a right-foot shot for his second goal in two games in the second-tier European competition.

Brennan Johnson came on as a substitute in the second half and scored the second four minutes from time with a left-footed strike off the far post. It was the fifth goal in five games in all competitions for the Wales international.

Parnabas Varga pulled one back for Ferencvaros in the final minute.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou made seven changes to the team, which beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

ALSO READ: UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row

Four teenagers started for Spurs, with 19-year-old Will Lankshear making his senior debut and 17-year-old teammate Mikey Moore making his first start.

In torrential rain at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Taty Castellano scored twice for Lazio, first making it 2-0 in the first half by lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in a one-on-one situation and then making it 3-1 in the second half with a shot into the roof of the net.

Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni finished off the win from the penalty spot.

Substitute Tomas Chorý headed in a second-half equaliser for Slavia to hold Ajax to a 1-1 draw in Prague. Ajax went ahead after Branco van den Boomen sent Slavia’s goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot in the 18th. The visitor was reduced to 10 men in the 75th after defender Youri Baas received his second yellow card.

Anderlecht came from a goal down to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 away, with Theo Leoni scoring the winner late in the first half.

Ayoub El Kaabi scored two and Santiago Hezze added another one for last year’s Conference League winner Olympiacos to beat visiting Braga 3-0.

Hoffenheim, which is struggling in the Bundesliga, recorded a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

