Hampshire signs ‘dream’ deal with IPL team owner GMR group

According to the deal, GMR’s parent company, GGPL, has agreed on a “phased acquisition” of Hampshire’s parent company along with an initial reduction of their debt, the county championship club said.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 21:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Hampshire has become the first English county side to have overseas owner. 
Hampshire on Monday has signed an acquisition agreement with GMR group, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, to become the first English county side to have overseas owner.

According to the deal, GMR’s parent company, GGPL, has agreed on a “phased acquisition” of Hampshire’s parent company along with an initial reduction of their debt, the county championship club said.

GGPL will initially acquire a majority stake in Hampshire with a complete 100% takeover expected in the next two years.

“This is the fulfilment of a dream for me and, I hope, for all Hampshire Cricket supporters,” Hampshire Sport & Leisure Holdings Group’s Chairman Rod Bransgrove said in a statement.

“After a thorough selection process, we chose GMR as our partners due to their shared values and commitment to our vision. We believe it is a perfect organisation, with the right people, to build on our proud legacy.

Also read | Travis Head glad of all-round performance in Australia’s series win over England

“Becoming the first English cricket club to join an international cricket group will open exciting new opportunities as we embrace the globalization of this great sport.”

Hampshire’s existing leadership team will remain intact with Bransgrove continuing as chairman until at least Sept. 30, 2026, and David Mann as CEO, the statement said.

Apart from Delhi-based franchise in IPL and Women’s Premier League (WPL), the GMR group also owns Dubai Capitals in International League Twenty-20 (ILT20) and Pretoria Capitals in South Africa 20(SA20).

