The Indian senior men’s team head coach Manolo Márquez, on Monday, September 30, 2024, announced a 26-member probables list for the Tri-Nation friendly tournament to be held in Vietnam in the October FIFA International Match Window.
The Blue Tigers will face host Vietnam (October 9) and Lebanon (October 12) at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team travels to Vietnam.
ALSO READ: Coaches, youth system and wage structure: What can ISL learn from its Asian counterparts?
INDIA SQUAD
Latest on Sportstar
- Farukh, Vikram and Kaith return as Manolo Marquez names India probables for Vietnam friendlies
- IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India takes the aggressive route against Bangladesh on Day 4 to force result in rain-hit match
- IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Suryavanshi blitz after Enaan, Samarth pick three each puts India in command on day 1
- SAFF U-17 Championship 2024: India wins title after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in final
- Ranji champs Mumbai set for ‘ultimate test’ against Rest of India to end long Irani Cup draught
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE