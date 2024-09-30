MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Farukh, Vikram and Kaith return as Manolo Marquez names India probables for Vietnam friendlies

The Blue Tigers will face hosts Vietnam (October 9) and Lebanon (October 12) at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team travels to Vietnam.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 21:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Farukh Chaudhary, who has impressed with two goals in the ongoing Indian Super League, was one of the forwards named in India’s probable squad for the friendlies in the October window.
Farukh Chaudhary, who has impressed with two goals in the ongoing Indian Super League, was one of the forwards named in India’s probable squad for the friendlies in the October window. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Farukh Chaudhary, who has impressed with two goals in the ongoing Indian Super League, was one of the forwards named in India’s probable squad for the friendlies in the October window. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

The Indian senior men’s team head coach Manolo Márquez, on Monday, September 30, 2024, announced a 26-member probables list for the Tri-Nation friendly tournament to be held in Vietnam in the October FIFA International Match Window.

The Blue Tigers will face host Vietnam (October 9) and Lebanon (October 12) at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team travels to Vietnam.

ALSO READ: Coaches, youth system and wage structure: What can ISL learn from its Asian counterparts?

INDIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali.

Related Topics

Indian Football /

Manolo Marquez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Farukh, Vikram and Kaith return as Manolo Marquez names India probables for Vietnam friendlies
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India takes the aggressive route against Bangladesh on Day 4 to force result in rain-hit match
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Suryavanshi blitz after Enaan, Samarth pick three each puts India in command on day 1
    Mayank
  4. SAFF U-17 Championship 2024: India wins title after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji champs Mumbai set for ‘ultimate test’ against Rest of India to end long Irani Cup draught
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Farukh, Vikram and Kaith return as Manolo Marquez names India probables for Vietnam friendlies
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF U-17 Championship 2024: India wins title after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad looking for first win of season as it faces Chennaiyin FC at home
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Jindal India becomes official sponsor of Hyderabad FC for ISL 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carles Cuadrat resigns as East Bengal head coach after poor start to ISL 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Farukh, Vikram and Kaith return as Manolo Marquez names India probables for Vietnam friendlies
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India takes the aggressive route against Bangladesh on Day 4 to force result in rain-hit match
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Suryavanshi blitz after Enaan, Samarth pick three each puts India in command on day 1
    Mayank
  4. SAFF U-17 Championship 2024: India wins title after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji champs Mumbai set for ‘ultimate test’ against Rest of India to end long Irani Cup draught
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment