Farukh, Vikram and Kaith return as Manolo Marquez names India probables for Vietnam friendlies

The Indian senior men’s team head coach Manolo Márquez, on Monday, September 30, 2024, announced a 26-member probables list for the Tri-Nation friendly tournament to be held in Vietnam in the October FIFA International Match Window.

The Blue Tigers will face host Vietnam (October 9) and Lebanon (October 12) at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team travels to Vietnam.

ALSO READ: Coaches, youth system and wage structure: What can ISL learn from its Asian counterparts?