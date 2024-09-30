SAFF U-17 Championship 2024: India wins title after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in final

India secured the SAFF Under-17 Championship title after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Monday.

Mohammed Kaif scored the winning goal in the 58th minute after heading the ball past the opposition keeper from a corner played in by Ngamgouhou Mate.

In the fifth minute of added time, Nazmul Huda Faysal doubled India’s lead with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

