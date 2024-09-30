IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Morne Morkel says depth in batting order allowed India to switch gears seamlessly against Bangladesh

As soon as the Indian team management had a look at the Green Park surface on Monday morning, it decided to play aggressively from the word go and aim for a result in the second Test against Bangladesh.

Having lost nearly three days to rain and soggy outfield, it was important for India to show a ‘positive intent’ and aim for the kill.

“We started this morning to show that positive intent was going to be key. Two days left in the first match, extended sessions; there’s still a lot of cricket left in the game. It’s also important to show that intent,” said Morkel.

The former South African fast bowler, who began his journey as India’s bowling coach ahead of the ongoing Test series, also heaped praises on India captain Rohit Sharma, who ensured that the team got off to a steady start and crossed the 50-run mark inside the first three overs.

“It was a massive call, but also, I think it was a collective buy-in from the batting group,” Morkel said.

“Even from GG’s (Gautam Gambhir) point of view, we decided to take the game forward as fast as possible, and you need a leader from the front to do that. And Rohit has done it so many times, and again today. To go to the first ball, bang six on a surface where the bounce might be up and down, or you may not be sure how the new ball is going to play. You can also slightly go on the back foot as a bowling unit. So it was great to see the captain, leading from the front, putting in the charge,” he said.

In the first innings, fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep - claimed seven wickets, ensuring that Bangladesh was bundled out for 233.

“I thought how the boys went with the ball up front was incredible. It was almost like if we weren’t taking wickets, they weren’t going anywhere, so we created that pressure and then brought the wickets and eventually bowled them out,” Morkel said about the bowling unit.

“To show the intent with the bat was awesome. I don’t think, as a bowling unit, they (Bangladesh) expected that to happen. But it was always part of our game plan to see how can we push this forward and get the winning result,” he added.

As India’s batters went into T20 mode, Morkel said that depth in the batting order allows them to switch gears seamlessly.

“We have got guys that can play different styles. You know, if needed, they can take the game on. If needed, they can bat time. We have got guys that can really sort of play the moment well and put bowlers under pressure. That’s one thing you want to do as a batter: put the bowlers under pressure.”

The bowling coach also referred to Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed his 300th Test wicket, as a ‘complete package’.

“For me, he’s a complete package. He bats, he bowls, and he’s a guy on the field who can make magic happen. There’s always a guy that you want in your team, and he’s done that for so many years for India. And, to join the 300 club is a special club,” Morkel said.