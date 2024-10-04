MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row

A loss would have increased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, but substitute Harry Maguire salvaged a draw with a headed goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 07:20 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is shown a red card by referee Tobias Stieler.
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is shown a red card by referee Tobias Stieler. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is shown a red card by referee Tobias Stieler. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second time in as many games as Manchester United drew 3-3 with Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Portugal international was dismissed for two bookable offences at Estadio do Dragao — just days after he was shown a straight red for a dangerous tackle in United’s 3-0 loss against Tottenham on Sunday. A three-match suspension for that sending-off was later overturned on appeal, but he was given his marching orders again as United battled to avoid another defeat against Porto.

Fernandes was sent off in the 81st minute when shown a second yellow card for a high boot that caught defender Nehuen Perez.

United was trailing 3-2 when he went off, having led 2-0 inside 20 minutes.

A loss would have increased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag after a troubled start to the season, but substitute Harry Maguire salvaged a draw with a headed goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

“We started the game very good, and we dominated and scored two good goals, but then we lost control,” Ten Hag said.

“The start was good, the middle part was not good, and we finished very good.

“You see again, the team is willing, strong character, but the middle part, the defending, we have to improve.”

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had put United into an early 2-0 lead before goals from Pepe Aquino and Samu Omorodion levelled the score at halftime.

Omorodion then put Porto ahead five minutes into the second half.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

UEFA Europa League /

Europa League 2023-24 /

FC Porto /

Bruno Fernandes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row
    AP
  2. Hampshire signs ‘dream’ deal with IPL team owner GMR group
    Reuters
  3. SA vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch South Africa v West Indies; Squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Savita: Introduction of women’s Hockey India League a game-changer
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to break duck at home against Durand Cup champion NorthEast United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Europa League

  1. UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row
    AP
  2. Europa League: Ten Hag urges ‘mad’ Man United to take out frustration on Porto
    Reuters
  3. Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou pleased with Dominic Solanke’s progress after Qarabag win
    Reuters
  4. Europa League 2024-25: Bodo/Glimt, AZ Alkmaar notch up wins
    AP
  5. Europa League 2024-25: Ten Hag frustrated by costly mistake in Manchester United’s draw with Twente
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row
    AP
  2. Hampshire signs ‘dream’ deal with IPL team owner GMR group
    Reuters
  3. SA vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch South Africa v West Indies; Squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Savita: Introduction of women’s Hockey India League a game-changer
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to break duck at home against Durand Cup champion NorthEast United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment