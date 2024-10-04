MagazineBuy Print

SA vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch South Africa v West Indies; Squads

SA vs WI Live Streaming: Here’s how you can watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group B encounter between South Africa and West Indies to be played in Dubai on Friday.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 06:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, July 7, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa faces West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as both sides kick off their campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The Proteas finished as the runner-up in the 2023 edition, while the Windies came out as the champion in the 2016 edition.

Historically, the West Indies side has the clear advantage, having won 14 of the 22 matches against the South Africans. On the other hand, the Proteas have won just the seven times, with one game finishing as a No Result.

Here’s how you can watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 encounter between South Africa and West Indies:

When will the Women’s World Cup Group B match between South Africa and West Indies take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between South Africa and West Indies will be held on Friday, October 4, at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Where is the Women’s World Cup Group B match between South Africa and West Indies take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Group B match between South Africa and West Indies?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of the Group A clash between South Africa and West Indies on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Group B match between South Africa and West Indies?

You can catch the LIVE stream of Group A clash between South Africa and West Indies on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also tune in for all the LIVE updates through the Sportstar website and app.

SQUADS
South Africa
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon
West Indies
Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

