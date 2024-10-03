PAK vs SL, LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Sugandika, Chamari strike early to put Sri Lanka in control vs Pakistan

Live Updates

Toss Update

Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bat first.

Playing XIs Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani

Asian champion Sri Lanka will look to get its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a win as it takes on Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The two sides have met in T20Is 21 times, with Pakistan winning 10 times and Sri Lanka emerging winners 9 times.

But Sri Lanka has dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning three of its last games against Pakistan.

