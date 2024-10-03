Live Updates
Toss Update
Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bat first.
Playing XIs
Asian champion Sri Lanka will look to get its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a win as it takes on Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
The two sides have met in T20Is 21 times, with Pakistan winning 10 times and Sri Lanka emerging winners 9 times.
But Sri Lanka has dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning three of its last games against Pakistan.
When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka happening?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will happen on Thursday, October 3, from 7:30pm IST.
Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka happening?
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will happen at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Where to watch LIVE telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?
You can catch the LIVE telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch LIVE stream of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
You can catch the LIVE stream of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.
Latest on Sportstar
- Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 0-2 KBFC; Noah, Jimenez give Tuskers commanding lead against Mauricio’s Juggernauts
- Premier League: Under the radar Liverpool seeks to extend lead at the top
- PAK vs SL, LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Sugandika, Chamari strike early to put Sri Lanka in control vs Pakistan
- A century for me, another for brother Musheer: Sarfaraz Khan cherishes Iran Cup double century after ‘emotional week’
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh breaks a 3,837-day drought
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE