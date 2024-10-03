MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs SL, LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Sugandika, Chamari strike early to put Sri Lanka in control vs Pakistan

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka happening at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Oct 03, 2024 19:53 IST

Team Sportstar
The two sides have met in T20Is 20 times, with Pakistan winning 10 times and Sri Lanka emerging winners 9 times. 
The two sides have met in T20Is 20 times, with Pakistan winning 10 times and Sri Lanka emerging winners 9 times. 
infoIcon

The two sides have met in T20Is 20 times, with Pakistan winning 10 times and Sri Lanka emerging winners 9 times. 

Live Updates

Toss Update

Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bat first.

Playing XIs
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani

Asian champion Sri Lanka will look to get its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a win as it takes on Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The two sides have met in T20Is 21 times, with Pakistan winning 10 times and Sri Lanka emerging winners 9 times. 

But Sri Lanka has dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning three of its last games against Pakistan.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka happening?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will happen on Thursday, October 3, from 7:30pm IST.

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka happening?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will happen at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

You can catch the LIVE stream of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.

