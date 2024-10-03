MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nahida Akter becomes first Bangladesh player to take 100 wickets in WT20Is

The 24-year-old left-arm spinner debuted in the format for the Tigresses back in 2015 against Pakistan. In that match, she even picked up her maiden scalp, removing Asmavia Iqbal.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 18:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh's Nahida Akter reacts during the Group A T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter reacts during the Group A T20 women’s World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter reacts during the Group A T20 women’s World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Nahida Akter became the first Bangladesh player to pick 100 wickets in WT20Is during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Akter reached the milestone after she removed Katherine Fraser in the 19th over. The batter went for the maximum but didn’t catch it properly. Rabeya Khatun placed at long off took the catch.

The 24-year-old left-arm spinner debuted in the format for the Tigresses back in 2015 against Pakistan. In that match, she even picked up her maiden scalp, removing Asmavia Iqbal.

Her best bowling figures to date remains 5/8 which she recorded against Pakistan when Bangladesh hosted the Women in Green in October 2023.

Bangladesh players with most wickets in WT20Is
Nahida Akter - 100
Salma Khatun - 84
Rumana Ahmed - 75
Jahanara Alam - 58

