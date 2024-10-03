Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info

- October 03, 2024 18:04Kerala Blasters Predicted XI
Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling; Vibin Mohanan, Alexandre Coeff Rahul KP; Noah Sadoui, Mohammed Aimen; Jesus Jimenez
Predicted XI: Odisha FC
A. Singh (GK); A. Ranawade, M. Fall, T.S. Moirangthem, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Hugo Boumous, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Diego Mauricio
Live-streaming info
- October 03, 2024 18:04Where can you watch the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- October 03, 2024 18:04When and where will the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Preview
Indian Super League 2024-25: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC preview
Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
