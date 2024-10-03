MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info

OFC vs KBFC: Live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Updated : Oct 03, 2024 18:04 IST

Team Sportstar

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

  • October 03, 2024 18:04
    Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

    Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling; Vibin Mohanan, Alexandre Coeff Rahul KP; Noah Sadoui, Mohammed Aimen; Jesus Jimenez

  • October 03, 2024 18:04
    Predicted XI: Odisha FC

    A. Singh (GK); A. Ranawade, M. Fall, T.S. Moirangthem, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Hugo Boumous, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Diego Mauricio

  • October 03, 2024 18:04
    Live-streaming info

    Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch OFC v KBFC, Preview, Predicted XI

    All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. 

  • October 03, 2024 18:04
    Where can you watch the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match?

    The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • October 03, 2024 18:04
    When and where will the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?

    The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • October 03, 2024 18:03
    Preview

    Indian Super League 2024-25: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC preview

    ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC banks on home advantage against Kerala Blasters

    Odisha FC will look to continue its strong home form as it hosts Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. 

  • October 03, 2024 18:03
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25 /

Kerala Blasters /

Odisha FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 70/5 (14.1 overs); Ritu removes Carter; Target 120
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC World Cup qualifiers 2026: Blackburn striker Ohashi gets maiden Japan call up
    AFP
  4. Baumann replaces Ter Stegen for Germany’s Nations League games
    AFP
  5. Mary Kom questions BFI’s training after Indian boxers return empty-handed from Paris 2024 Olympics
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to break duck at home against Durand Cup champion NorthEast United
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chhetri: Anwar Ali an asset for Indian football, want players to stay away from controversy
    PTI
  4. AIFF disciplinary committee overturns NEUFC defender Asheer Akhtar’s red card
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch OFC v KBFC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 70/5 (14.1 overs); Ritu removes Carter; Target 120
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC World Cup qualifiers 2026: Blackburn striker Ohashi gets maiden Japan call up
    AFP
  4. Baumann replaces Ter Stegen for Germany’s Nations League games
    AFP
  5. Mary Kom questions BFI’s training after Indian boxers return empty-handed from Paris 2024 Olympics
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment