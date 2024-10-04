IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India will get its ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 campaign underway against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday October 4, 2024.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been placed in Group A alongside the White Ferns, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with only the top two teams progressing to the semifinal.

The team will be looking to start the tournament off with a crucial win against one of the main contenders for qualification from the group.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana/Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh

NEW ZEALAND: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Richa Ghosh BATTERS Smriti Mandhana (C), Suzie Bates, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur ALL-ROUNDERS Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr (VC), Pooja Vastrakar BOWLERS Renuka Thakur, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr Team Composition: IND 7:4 NZ | Credits Left: 7