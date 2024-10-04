MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs NZ: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A encounter between India and New Zealand on Friday.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 08:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women’s Asia Cup T20 Final match against Sri Lanka Women in Dambulla.
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women’s Asia Cup T20 Final match against Sri Lanka Women in Dambulla. | Photo Credit: BCCI-X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women’s Asia Cup T20 Final match against Sri Lanka Women in Dambulla. | Photo Credit: BCCI-X

India will get its ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 campaign underway against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday October 4, 2024.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been placed in Group A alongside the White Ferns, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with only the top two teams progressing to the semifinal.

The team will be looking to start the tournament off with a crucial win against one of the main contenders for qualification from the group.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana/Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh

NEW ZEALAND: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Richa Ghosh
BATTERS
Smriti Mandhana (C), Suzie Bates, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur
ALL-ROUNDERS
Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr (VC), Pooja Vastrakar
BOWLERS
Renuka Thakur, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr
Team Composition: IND 7:4 NZ | Credits Left: 7
SQUADS
INDIA
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. 
NEW ZEALAND
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Related Topics

India /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Global Chess League 2024: Highly anticipated clash between India’s Arjun and Praggnanandhaa ends in draw on day one
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. UEFA Europa League Roundup: Tottenham, Lazio maintain perfect start with wins; Sociedad suffers loss
    AP
  3. UEFA Europa League: Man United manager Ten Hag calls for patience after hairy draw at Porto
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row
    AP
  5. Hampshire signs ‘dream’ deal with IPL team owner GMR group
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch India v New Zealand; match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch South Africa v West Indies; Squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Sri Lanka to get WC campaign underway
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia’s Ice Queen Jess Jonassen hopes to put Women’s T20 World Cup snub aside, with focus on ODI WC return
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Global Chess League 2024: Highly anticipated clash between India’s Arjun and Praggnanandhaa ends in draw on day one
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. UEFA Europa League Roundup: Tottenham, Lazio maintain perfect start with wins; Sociedad suffers loss
    AP
  3. UEFA Europa League: Man United manager Ten Hag calls for patience after hairy draw at Porto
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row
    AP
  5. Hampshire signs ‘dream’ deal with IPL team owner GMR group
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment