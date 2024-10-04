IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India will get its ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 campaign underway against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday October 4, 2024.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been placed in Group A alongside the White Ferns, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with only the top two teams progressing to the semifinal.
The team will be looking to start the tournament off with a crucial win against one of the main contenders for qualification from the group.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana/Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh
NEW ZEALAND: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
INDIA
NEW ZEALAND
Latest on Sportstar
- Global Chess League 2024: Highly anticipated clash between India’s Arjun and Praggnanandhaa ends in draw on day one
- UEFA Europa League Roundup: Tottenham, Lazio maintain perfect start with wins; Sociedad suffers loss
- UEFA Europa League: Man United manager Ten Hag calls for patience after hairy draw at Porto
- UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row
- Hampshire signs ‘dream’ deal with IPL team owner GMR group
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE