Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Sarita through to women’s compound open quarterfinal; latest results, scores

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the archery events from day three of Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Updated : Aug 31, 2024 19:19 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the archery events from Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Sarita into quarterfinals!

Sarita defeated Sarti of Italy to enter the women’s compound open event quarterfinal 141-135. She scored her only eight of the elimination round in her last shot, but it did not matter as she was already leading by six points. 

  • August 31, 2024 19:16
    END 4: Six-point lead for the Indian

    Both the archers score 10, with the Italian scoring it on the centre leading to an X. While Sarti misses her mark the next time to score nine, Sarita doesnt. The final arrow in the fourth end is a witness to the Italian’s nerves as the arrow lands in between the seven and eight point line (considered as 8 at the end), while Sarita hits a nine.

  • August 31, 2024 19:11
    END 3: Sarti trails by four points

    Sarti manages to comeback by winning the third end 29-28. Sarita still leads by four points.

  • August 31, 2024 19:08
    Sarita leads by five points after End 2

    The Italian finally manages to score a 10, but Sarita lands the arrow dead in the centre in their second arrows in End 2. Both their third arrows in the second end lands on nine, with Sarita leading 57-52 at the end of two ends.

  • August 31, 2024 19:04
    Sarita leads after end one

    India’s Sarita leads 29-25 against Eleonora Sarti after the first end. The Indian hit two tens with one landing on target aka bullseye, which is marked with an X.

  • August 31, 2024 19:00
    World Ranking

    Sarita -4

    Sarti- 21

  • August 31, 2024 18:59
    Archers enter the arena!

    Both the archers take the field.

  • August 31, 2024 18:48
    Sarita vs Sarti

    India’s Sarita takes on Eleonora Sarti of Italy in the women’s individual compound open 1/8 elimination round.

  • August 31, 2024 18:47
    An update from shooting!

    Rubina Francis scores 211.1 to win bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final. This is India’s fifth medal at the Paris Paralympics.

  • August 31, 2024 18:26
    Updates on other Indian events at the Paris Paralympics!

    Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Nitesh wins; Arshad, Gaderiya fail to qualify; Sheetal Devi to compete later; latest results, scores

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Follow live score and updates of the Indian events from Day 3 of the Paris Paralympics on Friday, August 30.

  • August 31, 2024 18:16
    Indian para archery schedule for today

    19:00 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sarita vs Eleonora Sarti (ITA)

    20:59 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sheetal Devi vs Mariana Zuniga (CHN)

    21:16 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)

    22:24 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Semifinals - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)

    23:13 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)

