Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Sarita through to women’s compound open quarterfinal; latest results, scores

August 31, 2024 19:16

END 4: Six-point lead for the Indian

Both the archers score 10, with the Italian scoring it on the centre leading to an X. While Sarti misses her mark the next time to score nine, Sarita doesnt. The final arrow in the fourth end is a witness to the Italian’s nerves as the arrow lands in between the seven and eight point line (considered as 8 at the end), while Sarita hits a nine.