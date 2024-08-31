Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Sarita through to women’s compound open quarterfinal; latest results, scores

Sarita into quarterfinals!
Sarita defeated Sarti of Italy to enter the women’s compound open event quarterfinal 141-135. She scored her only eight of the elimination round in her last shot, but it did not matter as she was already leading by six points.
- August 31, 2024 19:16END 4: Six-point lead for the Indian
Both the archers score 10, with the Italian scoring it on the centre leading to an X. While Sarti misses her mark the next time to score nine, Sarita doesnt. The final arrow in the fourth end is a witness to the Italian’s nerves as the arrow lands in between the seven and eight point line (considered as 8 at the end), while Sarita hits a nine.
- August 31, 2024 19:11END 3: Sarti trails by four points
Sarti manages to comeback by winning the third end 29-28. Sarita still leads by four points.
- August 31, 2024 19:08Sarita leads by five points after End 2
The Italian finally manages to score a 10, but Sarita lands the arrow dead in the centre in their second arrows in End 2. Both their third arrows in the second end lands on nine, with Sarita leading 57-52 at the end of two ends.
- August 31, 2024 19:04Sarita leads after end one
India’s Sarita leads 29-25 against Eleonora Sarti after the first end. The Indian hit two tens with one landing on target aka bullseye, which is marked with an X.
- August 31, 2024 19:00World Ranking
Sarita -4
Sarti- 21
- August 31, 2024 18:59Archers enter the arena!
Both the archers take the field.
- August 31, 2024 18:48Sarita vs Sarti
India’s Sarita takes on Eleonora Sarti of Italy in the women’s individual compound open 1/8 elimination round.
- August 31, 2024 18:47An update from shooting!
Rubina Francis scores 211.1 to win bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final. This is India’s fifth medal at the Paris Paralympics.
- August 31, 2024 18:26Updates on other Indian events at the Paris Paralympics!
- August 31, 2024 18:16Indian para archery schedule for today
19:00 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sarita vs Eleonora Sarti (ITA)
20:59 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sheetal Devi vs Mariana Zuniga (CHN)
21:16 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)
22:24 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Semifinals - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)
23:13 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)
