Paris Paralympics 2024: Sarita misses out on semifinal, Sheetal Devi exits

India’s Sheetal Devi lost to Tokyo silver medallist Mariana Zuniga by one point in the women’s compound open category 1/8 elimination round at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 21:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sheetal Devi loses in 1/8 elimination round of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Sheetal Devi loses in 1/8 elimination round of the Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sheetal Devi loses in 1/8 elimination round of the Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Sheetal Devi lost to Tokyo silver medallist Mariana Zuniga by one point in the women’s compound open category 1/8 elimination round at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday.

Sheetal, who came second in the qualification, was unable to advance to the quarterfinal with a 137-138 scoreline.

Her compatriot Sarita had reached the quarterfinal of the event but faced top seed Oznur Cure of Turkiye. Oznur defeated the Indian 145-140 after five ends.

The 17-year-old Sheetal recorded a new personal best score of 703, finishing a point behind Cure, who set a new world record of 704.

READ | Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS

The previous world record of 698 was set by Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine earlier this month while the earlier Paralympic Record of 694 belonged to Jessica Stretton, another British para archer, from Tokyo 2020.

Sarita finished with a score of 682.

Sheetal is still in contention for a medal in the mixed team compound open category. She and Rakesh Kumar broke the ranking round world record with a combined score of 1399. The top-seeded Indian duo will play the winner of the match between Indonesia and Iraq in the quarterfinals on September 2.

