Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian results on August 30

Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal opened India’s medal tally after winning gold and bronze respectively in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Avani became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Para Games.

By securing bronze in the women’s 100m T35, Preethi Pal ended India’s wait for a medal in a track event at the Para Games. This was followed by Manish Narwal clinching India’s fourth medal after winning silver in the men’s P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics: