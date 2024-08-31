Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian results on August 30

Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal opened India’s medal tally after winning gold and bronze respectively in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Avani became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Para Games.
By securing bronze in the women’s 100m T35, Preethi Pal ended India’s wait for a medal in a track event at the Para Games. This was followed by Manish Narwal clinching India’s fourth medal after winning silver in the men’s P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1.
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS PARALYMPICS ON AUGUST 29
Para Badminton
Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manasi Joshi lost to Oksana Kozyna (UKR) 1-2 (21-10, 15-21, 21-23)
Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manoj Sarkar lost to Bunsun Mongkhon (THA) 0-2 (19-21, 8-21)
Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar beat Yang Jianyuan (CHN) 2-0 (21-5, 21-11)
Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj beat Shin Kyung Hwan (KOR) 2-0 (26-24, 21-14)
Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group C - Palak Kohli lost to Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) 1-2 (18-21, 21-5, 21-13)
Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Thulasimathi Murugesan beat Beatriz Monteiro (POR) 2-0 (21-12, 21-8)
Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Chu Man Kai (HKG) 1-2 (13-21, 21-18, 15-21)
Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan beat Cai Yi-Lin (TPE) 2-0 (21-12, 21-19)
Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Krishna Nagar lost to Miles Krajewski (USA) 0-2 (16-21, 18-21)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan beat Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (FRA) 0-2 (22-24, 19-21)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli lost to Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) 0-2 (11-21, 17-21)
Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan beat Natthapong Meechai/Chai Saeyang (THA) 2-0 (21-7, 21-17)
Para Shooting
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Avani Lekhara - Second (625.8), Mona Agarwal - Fifth (623.1)
P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Manish Narwal - Fifth - 565, Rudransh Khandelwal - Ninth - 561
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Avani Lekhara - Gold - 249.7, Mona Agarwal - Bronze - 228.7
R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna - Ninth - 630.7
P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Manish Narwal - Silver - 234.9
Para Athletics
Women’s Discus Throw F55 Final - Sakshi Kasana - Eighth - 21.49m, Karam Jyoti - Ninth - 20.22m
Women’s 100m T35 Final - Preethi Pal - Bronze - 14.21s
Men’s Shot Put F37 Final - Manu - Sixth - 13.86
Para Table Tennis
Women’s Doubles 10 Quarterfinals - Bhavinaben Patel/Sonalben Patel lost to Jung Young A/Moon Sunghye (KOR) 1-3 (5-11, 6-11, 11-9, 6-11)
Para Rowing
PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle - Fifth (Through to Repechage)
Para Archery
Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/16 Elimination - Sarita beat Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil (MAS) 138-124
Men’s Individual Compound Open, 1/16 Elimination - Rakesh Kumar beat Aliou Drame (SEN) 136-131
Men’s Individual Compound Open, 1/16 Elimination - Shyam Sundar Swami lost to Comsan Singpirom (THA) 138-138 SO 10-10+
Para Track Cycling
Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Arshad Shaik - Ninth - 4:20.949
