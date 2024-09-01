Paris Paralympics 2024: Jaydin Blackwell breaks men’s 100m T38 World Record to win gold

Jaydin Blackwell of USA broke his world record in the men’s 100m T38 event to win gold at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Blackwell, who had set the previous world record of 10.72 in July this year, smashed the field with a blistering 10.64 to top the podium.

The silver medallist and his compatriot Ryan Medrano was almost 0.3 seconds slower than him, while Colombian Juan Alejandro Sanchez ran 10.99 to clinch bronze.