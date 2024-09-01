Paris Paralympics 2024: Sivarajan-Nithya Sre pair loses in Mixed Doubles SH6 semifinal, aims for bronze

Indian para-shuttlers Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan were unable to secure a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024, losing to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon in the mixed doubles SH6 semifinal.

The defeat means the Indians will now compete for bronze against the losers of the other semifinal.

Despite a strong start, the World No. 2 ranked pair faced a tough challenge from their American opponents. The first game was a closely contested affair, with the score tied at 13-13 at one point. However, a crucial point won by Sivarajan during a lengthy rally helped India take the lead and eventually secure a 21-17 victory.

In the second game, the Indian duo continued their dominance early on, but Krajewski and Simon fought back, taking a narrow 11-8 lead at the mid-game break. The Americans maintained their momentum and eventually won the game 21-14, forcing a deciding third set.

The third game saw Krajewski dominate, taking a commanding seven-point lead. The pressure of the semifinal seemed to weigh heavily on the Indians, as they struggled to contain their opponents. Ultimately, the Americans clinched the third game 21-13, ending India’s hopes of gold medal glory in mixed doubles.