Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — September 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the fourth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para table tennis.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 1 (Timings in IST) 12:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Quarterfinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Eniola Bolaji (NGR) Not before 12:50 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal - Palak Kohli vs Khalimatus Sadiyah (INA) 13:00 - Para Shooting - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara 13:39 - Para Athletics - Women’s 1500m - T11 Round 1 - Rakshitha Raju Not before 13:40 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal - Manisha Ramadass vs Toyoda Mamiko (JPN) 14:00 - Para Rowing - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final B - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle 15:00 - Para Shooting - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna 15:12 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F40 Final - Ravi Rongali 16:30 - Para Shooting - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification) 18:30 - Para Shooting - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (Subject to qualification) 19:17 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang (INA) 20:10 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN) 20:10 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam 20:10 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Xiao Zuxian (CHN) (Subject to qualification) 20:10 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) (Subject to qualification) 20:10 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Semifinal - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Manisha Ramadass/Mamiko Toyoda (JPN) 21:15 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS4 - Round of 16 - Bhavinaben Patel vs Martha Verdin (MEX) 21:16 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification) 22:24 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Semifinals - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification) 22:40 - Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T47 Final - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal 23:13 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification) 23:27 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m - T35 Final - Preethi Pal 00:15 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Round of 16 - Sonalben Patel vs Andela Muzinic Vincetic (CRO)

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.