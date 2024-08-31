Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, LIVE Medals Table: India in 17th with four medals, China leads with 12 golds

The Paris Paralympics 2024 officially got underway on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.
India opened its account in the Paris Paralympics as Avani Lekhara grabbed gold and Mona Agarwal won bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 category on Friday. Later, Preethi Pal also grabbed a bronze medal in women’s 100m T35 event while Manish Narwal clinched a silver medal in men’s 10m air pistol SH1.
China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 25 medals, which includes 12 golds.
Great Britain is second in the standings while Brazil is third with 15 and 13 medals, respectively.
Netherlands’ Caroline Groot grabbed the first gold medal of the Games in the Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial Track Cycling event on August 29. Frenchwoman Marie Patouillet took silver while Canada’s Kate O’Brien won the bronze medal.
The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.
Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|12
|9
|4
|25
|2
|Great Britain
|6
|6
|3
|15
|3
|Brazil
|5
|1
|7
|13
|4
|Netherlands
|4
|1
|1
|6
|5
|Italy
|3
|2
|8
|13
|6
|Australia
|3
|2
|2
|7
|7
|France
|2
|5
|2
|9
|8
|Uzbekistan
|2
|2
|2
|6
|9
|Colombia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|17
|India
|1
|1
|2
|4
