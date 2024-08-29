Dutchwoman Caroline Groot won the first gold medal of Paris 2024 Paralympics on Thursday in the Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial event in para track cycling.
The 26-year-old Groot clocked the fastest time of 35.566s to seal her spot at the top of the podium. Frenchwoman Marie Patouillet (36.700s) finished second while Canada’s Kate O’Brien (36.873s) bagged the bronze.
Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox, the defending champion, lost her balance shortly after the start and failed to register a time.
More to follow...
