The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics will take place in Paris, France, from August 28 to September 8 this year.

There will be 549 events in 22 sports.

Full Schedule:

Event Date Opening Ceremony August 28 Blind Football September 1-7 Boccia August 29 - September 5 Goalball August 29 - September 5 Para Archery August 29 - September 5 Para Athletics August 30 - September 8 Para Badminton August 29 - September 2 Para Canoe September 6-8 Para Cycling Road September 4-7 Para Cycling Track August 29 - September 1 Para Equestrian September 2-7 Para Judo September 5-7 Para Powerlifting September 4-8 Para Rowing August 30 - September 1 Para Swimming August 29 - September 7 Para Table Tennis August 29 - September 7 Para Taekwondo August 29-31 Para Triathlon September 1-2 Shooting Para Sport August 30 - September 5 Sitting Volleybal August 29 - September 7 Wheelchair Basketball August 29 - September 8 Wheelchair Fencing September 3-7 Wheelchair Rugby August 29 - September 2 Wheelchair Tennis August 30 - September 7 Closing Ceremony September 8

When and where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Paralympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be there on JioCinema in India from August 28 to September 8, 2024.