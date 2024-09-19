MagazineBuy Print

Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley to conduct SA20 Season three players’ auction

A total of six teams will bid for players in the SA20 auction and look to finalise their squads ahead of the lucrative league starting on January 9 next year.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 16:34 IST , Cape Town - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley
Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley will conduct the SA20 Season 3 player auction, scheduled to take place in Cape Town on October 1, it was announced on Thursday.

The veteran auctioneer from Wales, also called ‘The Hammerman’, has performed a similar role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a decade.

A total of six teams will bid for players in the SA20 auction and look to finalise their squads ahead of the lucrative league starting on January 9 next year.

“I’m thrilled to be back at the helm of the Betway SA20 Season 3 player auction,” Madley said.

“I have fond memories of the marathon 10-hour auction we had in the first season, so it’s great to be back in charge of proceedings and to wield my gavel on some high-stakes bids,” added Madley.

ALSO READ | World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final?

The SA20 auction registration period closed last Friday, with the final list of players scheduled to be released on September 25. Among the leading players in the fray are Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis and Devon Conway to name a few.

“We’re delighted to have Richard back on board for the Betway SA20 Season 3 auction,” League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said.

“His passion and professionalism bring an extra layer of excitement to the auction process, and we can’t wait to see the drama unfold on 1 October,” he added.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 303/6; Ashwin-Jadeja continue to rack up runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley to conduct SA20 Season three players’ auction
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: Rawat hits century for India A vs C; Samson hits fifty vs India B
    Team Sportstar
  4. India secures six medals at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships; Valluri Ajaya sets Games Record in clean and jerk
    Team Sportstar
  5. Holder India faces Bangladesh in its SAFF U17 Championship opener
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
