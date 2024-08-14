MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Paralympic Games

Here is the full list of athletes participating in Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 17:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Sumit Antil won gold in the men’s Javelin Throw - F64 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Sumit Antil won gold in the men’s Javelin Throw - F64 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sumit Antil won gold in the men’s Javelin Throw - F64 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paris Paralympics 2024 will take place in the French capital from August 28 to September 8.

India will send its largest contingent for the Games with 84 athletes. In Tokyo, India sent 54 athletes, including just 14 women. For Paris, the team has expanded to 84 athletes, with women making up 32 participants.

The Tokyo Paralympics saw India win 19 medals—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. This time, the country will hope to increase its medal tally.

Here is the full list of athletes participating in Paris 2024 Paralympics-

PARA ARCHERY (6)

Harvinder Singh - Men’s Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Rakesh Kumar - Men’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Shyam Sundar Swami - Men’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

Pooja - Women’s Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Sarita - Women’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Sheetal Devi - Women’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

PARA ATHLETICS (38)

Deepthi Jeevanji - Women’s 400m -T20

Sumit Antil - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64

Sandeep - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64

Ajeet Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 

Rinku - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 

Navdeep - Men’s Javelin Throw - F41

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men’s Discus Throw - F56

Dharambir - Men’s Club Throw - F51

Pranav Soorma - Men’s Club Throw - F51

Amit Kumar - Men’s Club Throw - F51

Nishad Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T47

Ram Pal - Men’s High Jump - T47

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men’s High Jump - T63

Shailesh Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T63

Sharad Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T63

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men’s Shot Put - F46

Mohd. Yasser - Men’s Shot Put - F46

Rohit Kumar - Men’s Shot Put - F46

Preethi Pal - Women’s 100m - T35, Women’s 200m - T35

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women’s Shot Put - F34

Manu - Men’s Shot Put - F37

Parveen Kumar - Men’s Javelin Throw - F57

Ravi Rongali - Men’s Shot Put - F40

Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men’s Javelin Throw-F64

Arvind - Men’s Shot Put - F35

Dipesh Kumar - Men’s Javelin Throw - F54

Praveen Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T64

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men’s 400m - T47

Soman Rana - Men’s Shot Put - F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men’s Shot Put - F57

Sakshi Kasana- Women’s Discus Throw- F55

Karamjyoti- Women’s Discus Throw- F55

Rakshitha Raju- Women’s 1500 metres T11 

Amisha Rawat: Women’s Shot Put - F46 

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women’s javelin Throw - F46 

Simran- Women’s 100m T12, Women’s 200m T12 

Kanchan Lakhani - Women’s Discus Throw - F53

Para Badminton (13)

Manoj Sarkar- Men’s Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar- Men’s Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Krishna Nagar- Men’s Singles SH6

Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men’s Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Suhas Yathiraj- Men’s Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Sukant Kadam- Men’s Singles S4

Tarun- Men’s Singles S4

Manasi Joshi- Women’s Singles SL3

Mandeep Kaur- Women’s Singles SL3

Palak Kohli- Women’s Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramadass- Women’s Singles SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women’s Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Nithya Sre Sivan- Women’s Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Para Canoe (3)

Prachi Yadav- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Pooja Ojha- Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Para Cycling (2)

Arshad Shaik- Road - Men’s C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Men’s C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men’s C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Jyoti Gaderiya- Road - Women’s C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Women’s C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women’s C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Blind Judo (2)

Kapil Parmar: Men’s -60kg J1

Kokila: Women’s -48kg J2

Para Powerlifting (4)

Paramjeet Kumar- Men’s up to 49kg

Ashok- Men’s up to 63kg

Sakina Khatun- Women’s up to 45kg

Kasthuri Rajamani- Women’s up to 67kg

Para Rowing (2)

Anita- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Naryana Konganapalle- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Para Shooting (10)

Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal: P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 - Men’s l0m Air Rifle St SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Para Swimming (1)

Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7

Para Table Tennis (2)

Sonalben Patel- Women’s Singles- WS3, Women’s Doubles- WD10

Bhavinaben Patel- Women’s Singles- WS4, Women’s Doubles- WD10

Para Taekwondo (1)

Aruna- Women’s K44- 47kg

