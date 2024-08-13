India’s Pramod Bhagat will not be a part of the Paris Paralympics 2024 after being found guilty of breaching the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) anti-doping regulations.

A statement from BWF on Tuesday (August 13) morning confirmed Bhagat’s ineligibility to participate in Paris Paralympics.

“Through a decision issued on 01 March 2024, the CAS Anti-Doping Division found that Mr Bhagat had breached Article 2.4 (“Whereabouts”) of the BWF Anti-Doping Regulations, having committed three whereabouts failures within 12 months. As a consequence, he was imposed a period of ineligibility of 18 months – until 01 September 2025. Mr Bhagat appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division. On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the player’s appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 01 March 2024. Accordingly, Mr Bhagat’s period of ineligibility is now confirmed,“ read the statement.

Paris Paralympics will follow the Olympics, taking place from August 28 to September 8. The 11-day competition will kick off in just two weeks after the Olympics concluded on August 11.

Bhagat made history by winning the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 category at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. It was the first time an Indian had won a gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics.

The SL (Standing Lower)3 class is for players with movement moderately affected one side of the body, both legs, or the absence of limbs

A combination of determination and strategic brilliance propelled Bhagat to the pinnacle of para-badminton. His gold medal victory in Tokyo was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. In a thrilling final, Bhagat defeated Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell to secure India’s fourth gold medal at the games.

His dominance was evident throughout the tournament, as he remained undefeated, dropping only one game against compatriot Manoj Sarkar in the opening match.

Born in 1988, Bhagat’s life took an unexpected turn at the age of five when he contracted polio, resulting in a disability affecting his left leg. Undeterred by his physical challenges, a young Bhagat discovered a passion for badminton at thirteen and embarked on a journey to become a professional player.