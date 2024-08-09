MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

“Lakshya is on the journey of learning,” says mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton

Noted mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton believes that with a bit more experience, Lakshya can emerge as India’s gold medal contender in the years to come.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 17:08 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Lakshya Sen tried hard but lost his bronze medal match against Jia Lee of Malaysia in men’s singles in La Chapelle arena in Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on Monday, 05 August 2024.
Lakshya Sen tried hard but lost his bronze medal match against Jia Lee of Malaysia in men’s singles in La Chapelle arena in Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on Monday, 05 August 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen tried hard but lost his bronze medal match against Jia Lee of Malaysia in men’s singles in La Chapelle arena in Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on Monday, 05 August 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Lakshya Sen was projected as one of India’s medal prospects in the Paris Olympics. Despite an impressive start, he lost the plot midway and squandered his medal hopes.

In the semifinal, he blew away an early lead against the seasoned Viktor Axelsen and could not bounce back. It was a similar story in the bronze medal match where he lost to Lee Zii Jia after winning the first game.

And, having worked with Lakshya since February this year, noted mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton believes that with a bit more experience, the young shuttler can emerge as India’s gold medal contender in the years to come.

“This was Lakshya’s first Olympics and I think he wasn’t seeded very high coming into the Games. So, just to get to the semifinals was an incredible effort,” Upton told  Sportstar from Paris on Friday.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics - Wanyonyi leads the way into open 800m final

The 22-year-old Lakshya squandered three game points in the opening game and a 7-0 lead in the second in the semifinal against Denmark’s seasoned campaigner Axelsen. In the bronze match, too, he lost the grip, which led to his mentor Prakash Padukone telling the media that it was high time that players learned to withstand pressure and take responsibility.

Upton, however, backed the youngster. “What we saw in the semifinals and the playoff game - he lost both - it was very clear that he has the fitness, he has the skill, he has the game and has the talent to be able to go the distance and compete with the best in the world,” he said.

“He is young and he has got an amazing career ahead of him. He has got all the ingredients and it’s just about gaining the experience as any athlete needs to do. And as he goes forward, he’s going to get better and better and be a genuine gold medal contender going forward,” the mental coach said, adding: “He is on a journey of learning and if he stays on that journey, it’s going to be very exciting for him…”

Related Topics

Lakshya Sen /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Badminton /

Paddy Upton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. “Lakshya is on the journey of learning,” says mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton
    Shayan Acharya
  2. England delays announcing permanent successor to Southgate, appoints Carsley as interim coach
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Punjab FC signs Manish Timsina as goalkeeping coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Slovenian kiteboarder penalised before final
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Friedrich sets world record in 200m flying lap
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. “Lakshya is on the journey of learning,” says mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Biggest event of my life,’ says Lakshya Sen talking about his preparation ahead of Olympic Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: TOPS to finance Prannoy’s trainer during Games
    PTI
  4. ‘Underdog’ Lakshya Sen will play freely in maiden Olympics, feels coach Vimal
    PTI
  5. I could have done better in tennis than badminton, says Saina Nehwal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. “Lakshya is on the journey of learning,” says mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton
    Shayan Acharya
  2. England delays announcing permanent successor to Southgate, appoints Carsley as interim coach
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Punjab FC signs Manish Timsina as goalkeeping coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Slovenian kiteboarder penalised before final
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Friedrich sets world record in 200m flying lap
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment